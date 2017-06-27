Warming up and watching for more rain

A dry and cool night will precede the return of some rain.

Overnight

With showers out of the picture, we've got a dry and pleasant night laid out ahead of us. Mostly clear skies will take over, courtesy of a potent high pressure system over Indiana.

Temps will remain unseasonably cool for late June, dipping to the low 50s once again. With little more than a breath of wind from time to time though, open windows will be the way to go for a good night's sleep!

Wednesday & Thursday

Hopefully you managed to stay dry today as more rain is in the forecast for tomorrow and Thursday. Thankfully neither day will be a complete washout, but heavy rain is in the picture Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Wednesday will start out dry. We will stay rain free all the way through Wednesday afternoon. By Wednesday evening, the rain will return. A warm front will bring a surge of moisture back into Mid-Michigan, and as the warm air lifts north showers and thunderstorms will form.

Rain and storms will last overnight Wednesday into the morning hours Thursday. Overnight Wednesday is when the heaviest rain will fall. Rainfall totals between 0.50"- 1.00" are expected for most areas.

Thursday morning we should see showers tapering off. By that afternoon drizzle and lingering clouds will be all that is left over. Sunshine will even break by the end of the day.

Highs will be warmer both days. Temps will return to near normal with highs in the upper 70s tomorrow and lower 80s Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.