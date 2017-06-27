NFPA: Sparklers are leading cause of fireworks injuries

Independence Day and fireworks go hand in hand, but experts are warning families about the potentially devastating safety concerns if they’re not used properly.

“Each year, thousands of people are injured from using consumer fireworks,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “Even sparklers, which are often thought of as harmless enough for children to hold, burn at 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit and can cause significant injuries.”

On average, fireworks start 18,500 fires each year. These fires cause an annual average of three deaths, 40 civilian injuries, and $43 million in direct property damage.

However, the majority of fireworks injuries occur without a fire starting.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) 2015 Fireworks Annual Report, sparklers were the leading cause of fireworks injuries. More than half of the fireworks injuries suffered by children under five years of age were caused by sparklers.

“Knowing the harm fireworks inflict each year, particularly among young people, we urge everyone to leave fireworks to the professionals who are trained to safely put on spectacular displays. It is by far the safest way to enjoy them,” Carli said.

NFPA offers a wealth of information on fireworks safety, including videos and other resources that visually demonstrate just how dangerous consumer fireworks can be. Some safety tips include:

If you want to see fireworks, go to a public show put on by experts

Do not use consumer fireworks

Keep a close eye on children at events where fireworks are used

For more tips, click here.

