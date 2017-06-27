No one hurt after saw mill catches fire

Authorities say there were no injuries after an Isabella County saw mill caught fire.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday at Maeder Brothers Saw Mill in Weidman.

Investigators told our reporting partners at 9&10 News there were people inside the mill at the time of the fire, but they escaped without injuries.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

