Massive flooding causes millions worth of damage to CMU - WNEM TV 5

Massive flooding causes millions worth of damage to CMU

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Drone footage from TV5 viewer Ben Fox shows flooding in Mt. Pleasant Drone footage from TV5 viewer Ben Fox shows flooding in Mt. Pleasant
MT. PLEASANT, MI (WNEM) -

A local university damaged in the massive flooding is quoting millions in repairs. 

Heather Smith, director of communications at Central Michigan University, said several buildings and facilities on campus were impacted by the heavy flooding in Isabella County. 

While their team is continuing to assess the damage, Smith said the cost of repairs is currently in the range of $7 million to $10 million. 

Heather Smith, director of communications at Central Michigan University, said several buildings and facilities on campus were impacted by the heavy flooding in Isabella County. 

While their team is continuing to assess the damage, Smith said the cost of repairs is currently in the range of $7 million to $10 million. 

The university closed all campus locations in Mt. Pleasant on Friday, June 23 due to the flooding. The campus reopened on Monday, June 26.

Employees who identify issues with water in their buildings and offices should submit a work request online here or call the Facilities Management Service Center at 774-6547.

For the most updated list of road closures, visit the Isabella County Central Dispatch Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.