A summer's worth of rainfall in June for Saginaw

There's no absolutely no hiding it. It's been a wet start to the Meteorological Summer in parts of Mid-Michigan.

Meteorological Summer? Follows the monthly calendar of June, July, and August. Allows for simplicity in record-keeping. For more information on why meteorologists, don't follow the Astronomical Seasons, head here: https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/news/meteorological-versus-astronomical-summer%E2%80%94what%E2%80%99s-difference



Central Lower Michigan has been one of the hardest hit spots over the last couple of weeks, with the reporting station at the Mt. Pleasant Municipal Airport recording 11.01" of rain from June 11th to June 25th according to the National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids.

While Saginaw may not have seen the worst of the flooding, there has definitely been no shortage of rainfall. In fact, Saginaw has already recorded 10.06" of rain during the month of June.

For those wondering, official climate records are not kept in the Mount Pleasant area. The only climate stations in the TV5 viewing area are Saginaw, Flint, and Houghton Lake.

That impressive total for Saginaw not only takes the top spot for the wettest June on record in the Tri-Cities, but shattered the old record by over 3". We've also already beat our average summer rainfall which is just shy of 9" (8.87" to be exact).

If you needed perspective on just how much rain we've received, that should help!

Different Story In Flint

Around 40 miles to the south, Flint hasn't seen nearly the amount of rain the Tri-Cities region has this month. Through the month of June, Flint has seen 2.64" of rain, trailing the Tri-Cities by nearly 7.5".

While the gap between the two regions looks extreme, Flint is very close to normal for June thus far. For the summer, Flint averages just over 9.5" of rain.

All Time Wettest Summer

Knowing that we already beat our summer average in June, I was incredibly curious to see where the records stood for the wettest summer on record for the Tri-Cities.

Topping the list in the #1 spot is the summer of 1928, which received 16.28" of rain for the entire season. If you need a more recent comparison, the summer of 2012 is second on the list with 15.67" for the summer.

For reference, if Flint wants to catch up to the wettest summer on record, they will have to achieve 15.75" to tie the record of 18.39" from the summer of 1937.

No denying that's a long shot, but Saginaw is within 6.22", so we'd just need 3.11" a month between July and August.

