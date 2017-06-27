Scam Alert: People posing as FEMA representatives

Midland officials are warning of a FEMA scam that has popped up following the flood.

Emergency Management Coordinator Jenifier Boyer said that people posing as FEMA representatives have been going door-to-door handing out Serv-Pro cards and asking for money.

Boyer said that FEMA representatives are not in the Midland community yet, and they will never ask for money.

She stresses not to release any personal information to these people, and announcements will be made if and when FEMA representatives come to Midland.

