Scam Alert: People posing as FEMA representatives - WNEM TV 5

Scam Alert: People posing as FEMA representatives

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Midland officials are warning of a FEMA scam that has popped up following the flood.

Emergency Management Coordinator Jenifier Boyer said that people posing as FEMA representatives have been going door-to-door handing out Serv-Pro cards and asking for money.

>>Slideshow: Flooding in Mid-Michigan<<

Boyer said that FEMA representatives are not in the Midland community yet, and they will never ask for money.

She stresses not to release any personal information to these people, and announcements will be made if and when FEMA representatives come to Midland.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.