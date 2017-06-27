Michigan senator sparks debate after controversial social media - WNEM TV 5

Michigan senator sparks debate after controversial social media post

A Michigan senator is sparking debate after he made a controversial post on social media.

Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge, posted on his Facebook page Tuesday, June 27 saying “I’m heading to Detroit for a meeting today. Before anyone asks: Yes I have a CPL.”

The comment was immediately met with debate as followers questioned Jones’ post as a “blanket statement.”

“Why did you feel the need to declare that you have a CPL because you were visiting Detroit?” one man asked. “An elected official truly ought to know better than making blanket statements that cast a negative light on an entire city, as if everyone and everything about Detroit is dangerous.”

Others defended the senator.

“Unfortunately, Detroit is a city where the crime rate is high no matter what way you slice it and I'm happy that the senator expresses his 2nd amendment right and you should as well,” a woman said.

Jones was first elected to the Michigan Senate in November 2010 to represent the 24th District. He was re-elected for a second term in November 2014.

