Driver, 76, swerved to avoid hitting cat before crash

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Roscommon County Sheriff's Office Source: Roscommon County Sheriff's Office
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say there were only minor injuries after a woman crashed her van while trying to avoid hitting a cat in the road. 

It happened on Monday, June 26 on M-55 near Village Avenue in Roscommon County. 

Investigators said the driver, a 76-year-old female, was heading westbound on M-55 when she swerved to avoid hitting a cat that ran across the road. The woman's vehicle veered off the road, hitting a support cable for a utility pole. 

The vehicle then knocked a large pine tree over in a yard and struck an empty boat trailer in the driveway of a home. The trailer was shoved into the front of the home, causing damage to the house.

The van then continued into the next yard, hitting a privacy fence before coming to rest. 

The 76-year-old woman suffered only minor cuts. Her 47-year-old son was a passenger in the vehicle and also suffered minor cuts. 

The woman was cited at the scene for careless driving. 

