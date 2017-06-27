Driver, 76, swerved to avoid hitting cat before crash

Authorities say there were only minor injuries after a woman crashed her van while trying to avoid hitting a cat in the road.

It happened on Monday, June 26 on M-55 near Village Avenue in Roscommon County.

Investigators said the driver, a 76-year-old female, was heading westbound on M-55 when she swerved to avoid hitting a cat that ran across the road. The woman's vehicle veered off the road, hitting a support cable for a utility pole.

The vehicle then knocked a large pine tree over in a yard and struck an empty boat trailer in the driveway of a home. The trailer was shoved into the front of the home, causing damage to the house.

The van then continued into the next yard, hitting a privacy fence before coming to rest.

The 76-year-old woman suffered only minor cuts. Her 47-year-old son was a passenger in the vehicle and also suffered minor cuts.

The woman was cited at the scene for careless driving.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.