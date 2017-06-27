Michigan doctor wants Flint water case to move quickly

Michigan's chief medical executive doesn't want her criminal case lumped in with others in the Flint water crisis.

An attorney for Dr. Eden Wells says her charges are significantly different than charges faced by a dozen other state and local officials. Jerry Lax said Tuesday she denies wrongdoing and wants her case to move as quickly as possible.

Wells is charged with obstruction of justice and another crime related to an investigation of Legionnaires' disease in the Flint area in 2014 and 2015. There were 90 confirmed illnesses, including 12 deaths, at the same time Flint was using the Flint River for water. Some experts have connected the river to the outbreak.

Nick Lyon, the head of the Michigan health department, is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

