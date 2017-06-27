FEMA scam targets Isabella County flooding victims - WNEM TV 5

FEMA scam targets Isabella County flooding victims

Isabella County residents are being warned about a possible scam in the wake of that historic flooding.

County officials are warning of people posing as FEMA representatives who are going door-to-door asking for money.

FEMA representatives will never ask for money, and if you have been a victim of the scam, you are asked to call Isabella County Central Dispatch at (989) 773-1000.

There are people performing Damage Assessment in Isabella County, but they are not FEMA representatives. They are FEMA certified but are comprised of a group of local firefighters, municipal employees, and other emergency management professionals.

Midland residents are also being warned about a similar scam, read that here. 

