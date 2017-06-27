State computer system panned by many in child services area

A 3-year-old computer system that is the high-tech backbone of Michigan's child welfare agency is getting some tough reviews from the people who use it.

A state audit released Tuesday says 57 percent of survey respondents were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with a computer system known as MiSACWIS.

It's used by more than 7,000 people at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. It processed $1 billion in child welfare payments by last fall and helps the state manage a variety of services for children.

State auditors got survey responses from 2,700 users. More than 50 percent said the computer system negatively impacted their ability to timely document case work.

In response, the human services department says improvements have been made in the months since the survey.

