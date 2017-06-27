U-M TICKETS: Commit and Win Program Offered for Renewing, New Season-Ticket Holders

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan Athletic Department and Ticket Office has launched the Commit and Win program for the upcoming 2017-18 men's basketball season. As a measure of gratitude for their investment in Michigan Basketball, returning and new season-ticket holders will be entered to win daily prizes during the season ticket renewal period (July 17-Aug. 4).

Prize drawings will take place daily starting Tuesday, July 18, and running through Saturday, Aug. 5. Season-ticket holders who have renewed by midnight will be eligible for the next day's drawing. Any fans purchasing new season tickets by midnight will also be eligible for the next day's drawing.

Prizes include a personalized basketball jersey, complimentary season tickets, complimentary parking, gift cards ranging between $200-$500 in value and much more. For complete details, please visit: mgoblue.com/go/commit.

In addition to being eligible for the Commit and Win program, other benefits of being a basketball season ticket holder include lowest per game ticket price, season-ticket holder discount card, priority access to ticket pack/single games/available postseason sales, priority points and season-ticket holder gift.

Season ticket renewals will be available online at mgoblue.com/tickets beginning Monday, July 17, with a renewal deadline of Friday, Aug. 4. New season tickets are currently available. For details, please visit: mgoblue.com/go/bbtix.

