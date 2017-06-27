Loons Bats Fall Silent Again

EASTLAKE, Ohio – Lake County right-hander Micah Miniard pitched seven innings and allowed three hits, and the Captains defeated the Loons 5-2 on Monday night at Classic Park to open a four-game series.

The Loons (39-35; 3-2) registered five hits in the game. In five games since the All-Star break, the Loons offense has yet to generate more than seven hits in a game.

Miniard (W, 2-6) earned a win for the first time since April 27 against West Michigan. The Loons’ only run against Miniard was an unearned tally in the third inning on an RBI groundout by Oneil Cruz.

Lefty Leo Crawford (L, 4-5) started for the Loons, and allowed a run in the first inning. After the Loons evened the score at 1-1 in the top of the third, righty Miguel Eladio homered on the first pitch of his second at-bat in the bottom of the frame to give Lake County the lead for good.

Lake County has a hit a home run in 18 straight games, and leads the Midwest League with 82 home runs overall.

Crawford pitched into the fifth, and retired the first two batters, but loaded the bases on a single by Eladio, who finished a triple shy of the cycle, and back-to-back walks. Left-hander Emmanuel Tapia, the league leader in home runs, batted next, and sent a line shot into center that scored two, and made the score 4-1. Right-hander Miguel Urena entered from the bullpen and closed out the inning.

Lake County’s final insurance run came in the sixth on an RBI single by Alexis Pantoja.

The Loons have lost three straight to Lake County, dating back to a series May 15-17 at Dow Diamond. Game two of the present set is underway Tuesday at 7 p.m. with pregame coverage at 6:30 on ESPN 100.9-FM.

