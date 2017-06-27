Tullymore Classic Week Arrives: Future LPGA Stars Shine at Tullymore

CANADIAN LAKES – Tullymore Golf Resort, an award-winning world-class golf and lodging destination in the heart of Michigan, is the place to be every week, but especially this week.

For the third consecutive year the Tullymore Classic, a Symetra Tour event featuring the future stars of the LPGA Tour, will unfold on the Fourth of July Weekend. Play is slated for Friday through Sunday (June 30 – July 2) in a 54-hole, $100,000 tournament on the resort’s championship course.

The fun with the golf professionals starts today, Tuesday, June 27, with a junior clinic and several of the pros playing practice rounds. The junior clinic runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the resorts practice center. Junior golfers will get tips from touring professionals and Tullymore head PGA golf professional Gary Lewandowski.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday admission is complimentary while Friday, Saturday and Sunday tournament day tickets will be available at the main entrance; one day general admission $10, three-day general admission $18.

Pro-am days are Wednesday and Thursday with Wednesday’s presented by Canadian Lakes Property Owners promoting their residential area one hour north of Grand Rapids, and SpartanNash, on behalf of its Our Family® and Spartan® exclusive private brands, sponsoring Thursday’s fun.

The Tullymore Craft Beer Tent is another reason Tullymore is the place to be on the Fourth of July Weekend. Vouchers remain available at the Tullymore Tap Room or St. Ives Grill for the Friday night event that features rock/variety band “Onager” of West Michigan playing live music, and a great selection of craft and specialty beverages from Bells, Leinenkugel, Brewery Vivant, Saugatuck Brewing Company and more.

Gary Lewandowski, tournament director and head golf professional at Tullymore, said the third Tullymore Classic promises to match and exceed the first two presented.

“Our volunteers, our members, our staff, everybody is engaged and excited to bring another great tournament to Tullymore Golf Resort and Canadian Lakes,” he said. “This area is a wonderful place to be on the Fourth of July, and it’s great to be a part of it once again and see some of the best golfers in the world.”

Two distinct world-class golf courses welcome golfers to Tullymore, including the award-winning Tullymore course designed by the renowned James Engh, which will play host to the pros in the Tullymore Classic.

In addition, St. Ives Golf Club is a prime example of the best design work by Michigan’s own Jerry Matthews. The 36 holes of great golf wind amid 800 acres of glacier-carved rolling Michigan woodlands and wetlands in the captivating Canadian Lakes area.

The luxuriously appointed accommodations, indoor and outdoor pools, and two comfortable clubhouses with great dining service options make for more reasons to visit and stay for a while. Visitors can choose from a getaway for two in the cozy inns, or a cottage, condominium or rental home for an unforgettable few days away or even a home away from home.

The championship will tee off on Friday and conclude on Sunday with the top 144 up-and-coming professionals in women’s golf competing, including the last two winners of the Tullymore Classic, Paola Moreno and Daniela Iacobelli. Each of them made dramatic putts at the classic No. 18 hole in their victories.

This year’s winner will earn $15,000 and have an opportunity to move into the top-10 on the Volvik Race for the Card money list. The top-10 on the year-end Symetra Tour money list earns LPGA Tour membership for the 2018 season.

Meanwhile, the golf staff is working to make sure the Tullymore course is ready for the world-class competition. Superintendent Doug Mohler and his staff have worked with the LPGA to provide a perfect tournament course condition.

Tour members have given Tullymore Golf Resort rave reviews for is golf course, tournament presentation, hospitality and especially the golf fans who have come out to cheer for the golfers the last two years. Several of them as well as Symetra Tour officials have cited the crowds as among the largest and most enthusiastic on the entire schedule.

ABOUT TULLYMORE: Tullymore Golf Resort is a must-stop for golfers who want to play, stay and watch. The resort has hauled in a page of awards and honors including being named Michigan’s No. 1 Golf Resort and one of the Top 50 Golf Resorts in the U.S. in the 2010 Golf World Readers’ Choice Awards. In addition, the resort was named the Silver Medal Winner – Premier Resorts 2010 – The Best Destinations in Golf by Golf Magazine. As for the Tullymore course, it has earned a five-star rating from Golf Digest several times since 2007 and has been ranked among the top 100 Greatest Courses in America multiple times.

Visit www.tullymoregolf.com for information.

2017 TULLYMORE CLASSIC SCHEDULE

TUESDAY – Practice Rounds for pros and Junior Golf Clinic, 3-5 p.m., complimentary admission for spectators; Meet the Pros Party – Invitation Only

WEDNESDAY – Practice Rounds for pros, 7 a.m. – Noon, complimentary admission; Canadian Lakes Property Owners Corporation Pro-Am, 1 p.m. shotgun start, complimentary admission for spectators

THURSDAY – Practice Rounds for pros, 7 a.m. – 10:30am, complimentary admission; SpartanNash Pro-Am, 11:30 a.m. shotgun start, complimentary admission for spectators

FRIDAY – First Round of Tournament Play – 7:30 a.m. First Tee Time; admission $10 at the gate or $18 gets you all three days.

SATURDAY – Second Round of Tournament Play – 7:30 a.m. First Tee Time; admission $10 at the gate.

SUNDAY – Final Round of Tournament Play – 7:30 a.m. First Tee Time; admission $10 at the gate.

Michigan PGA 2017. All rights reserved.