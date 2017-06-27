Pistons announce Orlando Pro Summer League schedule and roster - WNEM TV 5

Pistons announce Orlando Pro Summer League schedule and roster

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the club will participate in the 2017 Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League which will be held at the Amway Center's practice court in Orlando, FL.  The league will feature eight teams and will run from July 1-6 with a championship day slated for the final day.

                Current Pistons’ players Henry Ellenson and Michael Gbinije along with the Pistons’ first-round draft selection from the 2017 NBA Draft, Luke Kennard, are all expected to participate.  Pistons associate head coach Bob Beyer will serve as the team’s head coach.

                The league is closed to the public and open to media and professional team/league personnel. 

                All games will be aired on NBATV.

               

                Following is the Pistons’ summer league schedule and roster:

                DATE                                                       GAME                                                                   TIME

                Saturday, July 1                           Detroit vs. Oklahoma City                                 5:00 p.m. ET

                Sunday, July 2                              Detroit vs. New York                                          1:00 p.m. ET

                Tuesday, July 4                            Detroit vs. Miami                                                 5:00 p.m. ET

                Wednesday, July 5                    Detroit vs. Charlotte                                           3:00 p.m. ET

                Thursday, July 6*                       TBD                                                                            TBD

*Championship Day (all teams will play a final fifth game regardless of record)

2017 DETROIT PISTONS SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

NO.    PLAYER                                       POS    HT       WT       D.O.B          COLLEGE/COUNTRY    NBA EXP.    LAST TEAM     

17       Lorenzo Brown                          G         6-5       189      8/26/90       North Carolina State   3 Years        Grand Rapids Drive (G-League)

29       Will Davis II                                F          6-8       220      11/9/92       UC Irvine                         None            Reno Bighorns (G-League)

8          Henry Ellenson                          F          6-11    245      1/13/97       Marquette                     1 Year          Detroit Pistons

18       Trey Freeman                            G         6-2       185      10/12/92     Old Dominion                 None            Grand Rapids Drive (G-League)

35       Michael Gbinije                         G/F     6-7       200      6/5/92         Syracuse                         1 Year          Detroit Pistons

24       Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson             F          6-6       215      6/26/91       Temple                            None            Orangeville A’s (NBL)

55       Pierre Jackson                           G         5-10    180      8/29/91       Baylor                                                    1 Year                                   Dallas Mavericks

23       Luke Kennard                             G         6-6       206      6/24/96       Duke/USA                       Rookie         Duke

38       Markus Kennedy                       F          6-9       245      8/3/91         Southern Methodist    None            Rio Grande Valley Vipers (G-League)

36       Eric Moreland                            C         6-10    238      12/24/91     Oregon State                 2 Years        Canton Charge (G-League)

45       Landry Nnoko                            C         6-10    255      4/9/94         Clemson/Cameroon    None            VL Pesaro (Italy)

20       Marcus Simmons                      G         6-6       220      1/28/88       USC                                  None            Grand  Rapids Drive (G-League)

37       Hollis Thompson                       F          6-8       206      4/3/91         Georgetown                  4 Years        Austin Spurs (G-League)

43       Mike Tobey                                C         7-0       260      10/10/94     Virginia                            1 Year          Valencia (Spain)

31       Dez Wells                                   G         6-5       213      4/15/92       Maryland                        None            Oklahoma City Blue (G-League)

33       Derek Willis                                F          6-9       228      6/21/95       Kentucky                         None            Kentucky

           

                                                                 

PRESIDENT OF BASKETBALL OPERATIONS/HEAD COACH:

Stan Van Gundy – SUNY - Brockport

ASSISTANT COACHES:

Bob Beyer – Alfred (Summer League Head Coach)

Tim Hardaway – Texas - El Paso

Malik Allen – Villanova

Charles Klask – Michigan State

Otis Smith – Jacksonville

Rex Walters – Kansas

DIRECTOR OF SPORTS MEDICINE/ATHLETIC TRAINER:

Jon Ishop – University of Texas at Austin

STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING COACH:

Jordan Sabourin – Oakland

