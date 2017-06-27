Pistons announce Orlando Pro Summer League schedule and roster

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the club will participate in the 2017 Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League which will be held at the Amway Center's practice court in Orlando, FL. The league will feature eight teams and will run from July 1-6 with a championship day slated for the final day.

Current Pistons’ players Henry Ellenson and Michael Gbinije along with the Pistons’ first-round draft selection from the 2017 NBA Draft, Luke Kennard, are all expected to participate. Pistons associate head coach Bob Beyer will serve as the team’s head coach.

The league is closed to the public and open to media and professional team/league personnel.

All games will be aired on NBATV.

Following is the Pistons’ summer league schedule and roster:

DATE GAME TIME

Saturday, July 1 Detroit vs. Oklahoma City 5:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 2 Detroit vs. New York 1:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 4 Detroit vs. Miami 5:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 5 Detroit vs. Charlotte 3:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 6* TBD TBD

*Championship Day (all teams will play a final fifth game regardless of record)

2017 DETROIT PISTONS SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

NO. PLAYER POS HT WT D.O.B COLLEGE/COUNTRY NBA EXP. LAST TEAM

17 Lorenzo Brown G 6-5 189 8/26/90 North Carolina State 3 Years Grand Rapids Drive (G-League)

29 Will Davis II F 6-8 220 11/9/92 UC Irvine None Reno Bighorns (G-League)

8 Henry Ellenson F 6-11 245 1/13/97 Marquette 1 Year Detroit Pistons

18 Trey Freeman G 6-2 185 10/12/92 Old Dominion None Grand Rapids Drive (G-League)

35 Michael Gbinije G/F 6-7 200 6/5/92 Syracuse 1 Year Detroit Pistons

24 Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson F 6-6 215 6/26/91 Temple None Orangeville A’s (NBL)

55 Pierre Jackson G 5-10 180 8/29/91 Baylor 1 Year Dallas Mavericks

23 Luke Kennard G 6-6 206 6/24/96 Duke/USA Rookie Duke

38 Markus Kennedy F 6-9 245 8/3/91 Southern Methodist None Rio Grande Valley Vipers (G-League)

36 Eric Moreland C 6-10 238 12/24/91 Oregon State 2 Years Canton Charge (G-League)

45 Landry Nnoko C 6-10 255 4/9/94 Clemson/Cameroon None VL Pesaro (Italy)

20 Marcus Simmons G 6-6 220 1/28/88 USC None Grand Rapids Drive (G-League)

37 Hollis Thompson F 6-8 206 4/3/91 Georgetown 4 Years Austin Spurs (G-League)

43 Mike Tobey C 7-0 260 10/10/94 Virginia 1 Year Valencia (Spain)

31 Dez Wells G 6-5 213 4/15/92 Maryland None Oklahoma City Blue (G-League)

33 Derek Willis F 6-9 228 6/21/95 Kentucky None Kentucky

PRESIDENT OF BASKETBALL OPERATIONS/HEAD COACH:

Stan Van Gundy – SUNY - Brockport

ASSISTANT COACHES:

Bob Beyer – Alfred (Summer League Head Coach)

Tim Hardaway – Texas - El Paso

Malik Allen – Villanova

Charles Klask – Michigan State

Otis Smith – Jacksonville

Rex Walters – Kansas

DIRECTOR OF SPORTS MEDICINE/ATHLETIC TRAINER:

Jon Ishop – University of Texas at Austin

STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING COACH:

Jordan Sabourin – Oakland

Copyright Associated Press 2017. All rights reserved.