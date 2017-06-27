Leaders in College Football Announce Plans to Launch Nationwide Celebration of College Football's Anniversary

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 – College football, one of America’s most beloved and popular institutions, is getting ready to celebrate a big birthday. And it plans to do so in style.

A group of college football leaders, including MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher, announced plans today to launch a nationwide celebration to commemorate the game’s 150th anniversary.

“No one could have imagined that since the first football game was played on November 6, 1869 that college football would grow to become one of America’s greatest traditions, beloved by tens of millions of fans every year,” said Larry Scott, Pac-12 Commissioner and a member of the organizing committee. “At all divisions of play, college football is special and we intend to launch a nationwide celebration to mark the anniversary.”

Longtime college athletics administrator and former Big 12 Conference commissioner Kevin Weiberg has been selected to run the effort, beginning August 1st, 2017. He will work out of the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame’s headquarters in Irving, Texas.

“This is a very exciting moment for fans of college football,” Weiberg said. “Across the country, college football is a deeply ingrained part of life for millions and millions of people. While it’s too soon to know our exact plans, we want to put something together that is big and special, something fans can be proud of. We will work closely with leaders from all divisions of college football to build a national celebration for fans to enjoy.”

The commemoration will be celebrated at all divisions of intercollegiate football during the 2019 season, with a focus on November 6, and culminating with the College Football Playoff National Championship in January 2020.

Weiberg will report to a committee made up of representatives from the American Football Coaches Association, the Division I conferences, National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics, National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, the NCAA, Princeton University, Rutgers University, and others.

The group includes:

Todd Berry, executive director, American Football Coaches Association

Ari Fleischer, president, Ari Fleischer Communications

Bill Hancock, executive director, College Football Playoff

Steve Hatchell, president & chief executive officer, National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame

Pat Hobbs, director of athletics, Rutgers University

Chris Howard, president, Robert Morris University

Mike Kern, associate commissioner, Missouri Valley Football Conference/FCS Managing Director

Oliver Luck, executive vice president of regulatory affairs and strategic partnerships, NCAA

Mollie Marcoux Samaan, athletics director, Princeton University

Larry Scott, commissioner, Pac-12 Conference

Jon Steinbrecher, commissioner, Mid-American Conference

Bob Vecchione, executive director, National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics

Wright Waters, executive director, Football Bowl Association

