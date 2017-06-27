Widespread flooding reminds residents of 1986 flood

As water drains out of Mid-Michigan, recovery is just beginning for thousands whose homes and property were damaged by the high waters.

Midland residents said they are having flashbacks of their time struggling with the 1986 flood that devastated Mid-Michigan.

"I hope it never happens again, but it isn't the way it happened. 86, 96 and now," said Jan Cushway, Midland resident.

Michael Kapp said the aftermath of this year is a reminder of what floods can take away.

"It brought back memories of '86 when we lost everything and fortunately, we're young in life and didn't have that much. But yeah, eventually was lost then and I hear this was almost as bad as '86," Kapp said.

Residents said after experiencing a flood over 30 years ago they are willing to pitch in to help with this year's clean up because they remember what it was like to lose everything.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.