Board denies moratorium for water liens on Flint homes

A state panel decided it would not block the city of Flint from putting liens on properties for those behind on their water bills.

Thousands of Flint residents, many of whom don't trust the water, are about to start paying more.

Starting July 1, unpaid water bills will be added to the July tax statements.

The city's chief financial officer, David Sabuda, said Flint's water and sewer bill is more than $5 million in the red.

"The fund balance would take a hit of $2.5 million if nothing is collected. So, we lose the opportunity to collect number one. There's a cash flow issue here also," Sabuda said.

On Tuesday, the state receivership board halted an attempt by the city council to place a one year moratorium on thousands of water liens placed on homes.

"I received numerous calls from my ward and it would effect 505 people in my ward alone," City Council President Kerry Nelson said.

If residents with current past due water bills don't pay their upcoming tax bills, the water and sewer bills will be moved to Genesee County. If residents don't pay the county, the bills will become tax liens.

Sabuda said the liens won't be issued immediately. He said the whole process takes about two years to put someone's home in jeopardy.

The board said a moratorium, plus the cost of extending a short-term contract for Detroit water, would have significantly hurt the city's water fund.

