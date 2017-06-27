BREAKING: Police investigate Saginaw shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at an undisclosed location in Saginaw.

A man in his mid-30s was shot and taken to the hospital, police said.

His injuries do not appear to be life threatening, Michigan State Police Lt. Dave Kaiser said.

Police have not released any information on the suspect at this time.

A truck with a shattered window was discovered at Arnette Street, where police were gathered.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

