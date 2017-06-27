Flooding causes concern for Mid-Michigan farmers

Local farmers are concerned about the future of their business after widespread flooding.

"We can't take no more rain. No more rain. We've gotta dry out," said John Bruns, farmer.

His farm was devastated by the swollen Tittabawassee River. He has crops planted on both sides of the river.

He said flood water killed his entire soy bean crop and has likely stunted the growth of his corn.

"All we can hope for now is beautiful days within the next 15 days that'll dry out so we can plant soy beans and take a chance," Bruns said.

He'll have to redo a lot of the work he has already done halfway to the fall harvest.

Bruns is hoping Gov. Rick Snyder will declare the area a disaster and send financial relief.

"We hope they would think about that to keep us in business. We just can't lose out. We have no insurance, we have nothing. It's a loss out of our pocket. We've got the seed, the chemicals, the work in the ground, fuel. Who's going to compensate us for that," Bruns said.

By this time of year, the corn should only be about knee-high. It is as tall as a person, which means the crop was ahead of schedule. But with all of the rain over the past few days, the crop could be wasted.

As Bruns looks at his damaged crops he feels forgotten and is not holding out hope the governor will send help his way.

"Because we're not important enough. They've got other fields in the United States that produces this same corn and soy bean. So they get enough from other states," Bruns said.

As the water recedes, the damage left behind is catastrophic for this Michigan farmer. For him, that's a hard pill to swallow.

"Especially when this is your livelihood. This is what you work for, to feed the people," Bruns said.

