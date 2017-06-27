Technicians investigate damaged wind turbine

Technicians are investigating what happened to a damaged wind turbine in Tuscola County.

The wind turbine was damaged on June 26. It is located in the area of Gera Road and M-15 in Reese.

Before the wind turbine can be repaired, technicians need to investigate what happened and then remove the damaged blade.

The process could take several weeks, a representative from Nexera Energy Resources said.

The damaged blade poses no danger as it currently is because the turbine is on private property and access is restricted until the repairs are made, the representative said.

The necessary precautions have been taken to keep the public away from the damaged blade, the representative said.

