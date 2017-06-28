CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dashcam video shows Michigan bus crash

New video has been released of a horrific bus crash last month in Detroit.

The city bus wound up crashing through a brick wall before coming to a stop inside Sun Valley Foods.

Police said an 18-year-old driver caused the crash by failing to stop at the intersection.

Cameras inside the bus captured the impact of the initial collision and aftermath from seven angles.

The video shows passengers violently thrown about the bus on impact.

The 60-year-old bus driver was knocked unconscious by the crash.

It’s unclear if anyone is facing charges in connection to the crash.

