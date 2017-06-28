How to avoid becoming a victim of door-to-door scammers

Now that floodwaters are receding, state police are reminding residents to watch out for scammers going door-to-door.

If you or someone you know wants to hire outside help, be sure there's a written contract stating:

The work to be done

The quality of the materials to be used

Any warranties

Start and completion dates

Total cost of the job

Payment schedule

Also, be sure to ask the contractor to provide a license number, get at least three written estimates, never sign a contract with blank spaces, make sure your contractor is insured and don't pay for the entire job up-front.

The state has a website to verify the license of an electrician, plumber or mechanical contractor.

Officials are warning of a FEMA scam that has popped up following the flood. To read more, click here.

