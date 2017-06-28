How to avoid becoming a victim of door-to-door scammers - WNEM TV 5

How to avoid becoming a victim of door-to-door scammers

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

Now that floodwaters are receding, state police are reminding residents to watch out for scammers going door-to-door.

If you or someone you know wants to hire outside help, be sure there's a written contract stating:

  • The work to be done
  • The quality of the materials to be used
  • Any warranties
  • Start and completion dates
  • Total cost of the job
  • Payment schedule

Also, be sure to ask the contractor to provide a license number, get at least three written estimates, never sign a contract with blank spaces, make sure your contractor is insured and don't pay for the entire job up-front.

The state has a website to verify the license of an electrician, plumber or mechanical contractor. 

Officials are warning of a FEMA scam that has popped up following the flood. To read more, click here

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.