Police: No fingers lost at Michigan music fest

Authorities say a social media photo claiming a severed finger was found at Michigan music festival over the weekend is just a realistic fake.

The Electric Forest Facebook page has several lost and found posts from people losing hats, keys and wallets. One person posted saying he lost his phone, but luckily a group of fans found it and left him a video.

However, if you see a Facebook post making the rounds this week, it appears no one actually lost a finger.

The Oceana County Sheriff told our CNN affiliates at FOX 17 that Michigan State Police investigated the post regarding someone finding a finger at the festival, but they have confirmed that this is a “very real looking fake finger.”

The Electric Forest Festival is an eight-day, two-weekend music fest held in Rothbury, Michigan.

