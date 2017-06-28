Beautiful start, late day storms possible

A few scattered showers still showed themselves yesterday afternoon, most of us saw a much needed break from the rain yesterday and it turned out to be a very pleasant Tuesday.

Showers and storms are in the forecast yet again today, but we'll still have a window of dry weather for much of the day.

Today & Tonight

Clear skies and comfortable temperatures await you as you step out the door today, with a mix of 40s and 50s across Mid-Michigan.

A jacket or sweatshirt is likely needed with those temperatures, but by lunchtime today into the afternoon hours, it will be completely unnecessary. With generous sun through the first half of the day, we'll be in the 70s for the lunch hour and middle and upper 70s for our afternoon highs.

Sunshine will gradually fade as the afternoon goes on as clouds arrive out ahead of a complex of thunderstorms currently going on to our west this morning. These thunderstorms are expected to arrive in our western zones between 3-5 PM this afternoon.

Those storms gradually spread eastward through the evening hours and will likely be weakening as they pass through. The farther south and east you are, the better your chances of staying dry today. Coverage of storms becomes more scattered late in the evening and overnight.

With plenty of cloud cover overnight, expect a mild night with lows in the upper 60s. Winds will be breezy through the night, around 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20 miles per hour.

Although many of us don't want to see rainfall right now, the heaviest totals are expected to stay to the north of the TV5 viewing area. Projected rainfall totals have been placed below.

