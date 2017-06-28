Michigan victims of meningitis outbreak encouraged to file claims

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is encouraging victims of the 2012 multistate fungal meningitis outbreak to submit their claims to receive part of a $40 million compensation fund.

“No amount of money could truly compensate for the fatalities and long lasting health challenges that resulted from this gross oversight,” Schuette said. “However, I encourage any Michigan citizens who were hurt by these injections to file a claim and secure at least some compensation for the loss they incurred.”

The special victim fund helps pay for certain out-of-pocket expenses incurred as a direct result of having received tainted injections manufactured and distributed by Massachusetts-based New England Compounding Center.

Barry Cadden, co-founder and president of the New England Compounding Center, was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison on racketeering and fraud charges in connection with the outbreak.

In total, the outbreak killed 76 people and sickened over 700 victims in 23 states. Many more were left to deal with painful and permanent side effects.

Filing a Claim

You are eligible to file a claim for compensation if:

You have previously been identified by the U.S. Attorney’s Office or FBI as a victim or surviving family member of a deceased victim; or

You are on the U.S. Department of Justice’s Victim Notification System connected to the federal prosecution.

If you were not already identified by the U.S. Attorney’s Office or FBI, or counted by the FDA, CDC, or a state health department, you may still be eligible to file a claim for compensation if you meet ALL of the criteria below:

Received an injection of preservative-free methylprednisolone acetate between May 1 and October 15, 2012;

Received one of the NECC-produced lots 05212012@68, 06292012@26, or 08102012@51; and

Developed fungal meningitis or certain other fungal infections as a result of the injection(s).

If you are uncertain if you meet all of the criteria, you may still submit an application to initiate a review for eligibility. Survivors and/or dependents of a family member who meets or met the criteria above may also file a claim for compensation to initiate a review for eligibility.

To submit an application electronically, click here.

To submit an application in hard-copy, you may request an application by:

Calling 617-573-5375 (toll-free 844-315-0399); or

Emailing NECCAssistance@state.ma.us

The deadline for submitting an application form is December 16, 2017.

