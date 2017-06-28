Person of interest in Danielle Stislicki disappearance arrested in attempted rape

A person of interest in the Danielle Stislicki missing persons case has been arrested in connection with the previously unsolved attempted rape of a woman in Livonia, Michigan.

The attempted rape happened on September 4, 2016 on the Edward Hines Drive bicycle path.

Police said a 28-year-old woman was jogging when she was grabbed around the neck and hit on the side of the face. The man and the woman fought as he tried to drag her towards the Rouge River.

Police said the man tried to remove the woman's clothing and told her he wanted to have sex with her.

The woman was able to fight the man off and ran, where she was able to flag down a passing driver. She then used the driver's cell phone to call 911.

Police searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect.

Months later, the investigation led them to an arrest.

The man in custody was arrested by Livonia Police Tuesday morning. He is expected to be charged Wednesday.

Stislicki, of Farmington Hills, has been missing since December of last year.

The person of interest, a former security guard who worked with Stislicki, had his Berkley home searched months ago by police. Evidence was taken from the home but no charges were issued from Farmington Hills police.

We aren't naming the man arrested as he has not yet been charged.

His attorney declined comment Tuesday night.

Copyright 2017 CBS News. All rights reserved.