WATCH: Flint native slays Whitney Houston song on America’s Got Talent

A Mid-Michigan singer won’t be closing anymore doors after slaying his performance on “America’s Got Talent.”

A Flint native Johnny Manuel sang Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing” on a Tuesday evening episode of the reality show.

Before his performance, Manuel told judge Simon Cowell he was signed to a recording label when he was 14-years-old.

Unfortunately, it didn’t work out.

"As a kid, I thought that I was going to take off and see the stars," Manuel told Cowell. "Obviously, it didn't happen that way."

Cowell asked Manuel what he hoped could happen after his debut on the show.

"I hope what can happen is that I can finally be who I am and present my music to the world,” he said.

During Manuel’s performance, host Tyra Banks gave a shout-out as she stood on the side of the stage.

"Whitney hears you, honey," she said.

Watch his performance here:

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.