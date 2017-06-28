Man on bike hit, killed by car in Mt. Pleasant

Alcohol is believed to be a factor after a car hit and killed a man riding his bike.

It happened on Tuesday, June 27 at about 8:25 p.m. on River Road, near Deer Run Drive in Mt. Pleasant.

Investigators said a driver was heading west on River Road when their car hit a man riding a bike. The man was taken to Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Mt. Pleasant and later taken to Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland where he died from their injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but police said alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The name of the man killed is being withheld pending family notification.

It's unclear if the driver will be charged in connection with the crash.

