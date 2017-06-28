Michigan sues Flint for not approving water deal

The state of Michigan is suing Flint, alleging that the city council's failure to approve a recommendation to buy water long term from a Detroit-area system is endangering a public already troubled by a lead-tainted water crisis.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court.

The state Department of Environmental Quality had previously threatened legal action if the council did not approve Mayor Karen Weaver's recommendation or a reasonable alternative by Monday.

The council instead approved a short-term extension of its contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority, against the wishes of Mayor Karen Weaver, who is backing a 30-year contract.

State and federal officials do not want Flint to change water sources a third time after a fateful 2014 switch resulted in lead contamination and other issues while the city was under state management.

MDEQ Director Heidi Grether is providing the following statement regarding the filing:

“Providing drinking water that meets public health standards to the residents of Flint is a priority for the department. It is imperative that the City of Flint have a water source in place prior to October 1, and switching to a new water source at this late hour is practically impossible and we believe violates the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) order under the federal Safe Drinking Water Act. The department will continue its commitment to working with the City of Flint and appreciates Mayor Karen Weaver’s leadership in developing a recommendation that ensures residents have quality drinking water going forward that meets the US EPA and public health community’s standards.”

