Free food, services for Midland County flood victims - WNEM TV 5

Free food, services for Midland County flood victims

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

If you have been impacted by the flooding in Midland County, several community organizations have come together to give you a helping hand.

From 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., food is available at the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) at the Midland County ESA, 3917 Jefferson Ave.

The food is already bagged or in boxes to be picked up.

Meijer gift cards worth $50 are also being distributed to anyone that experienced damage.

Inside the ESA building, there are also resources to help with flooding recovery. Read more about who is available by clicking here

