Woman calls police after infant twins left on her porch

A woman is facing charges after authorities say she gave false information when infant twins were left on her doorstep.

Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terence Green said police were called at about 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 to the 4000 block of Elmdorf Drive in the Westwood Heights Mobile Home Park after a woman called 911 reporting two infants in their car seats were found on her porch.

The woman told police she didn't know who the children belonged to, Green said.

An officer found paperwork in one of the car seats that had information identifying the mother of the 4-month-old twin boys.

When police found the mother, she told them she dropped her 4-month-old sons off at the mobile home believing their father was there with his girlfriend. She told police she had dropped them off there before, Green said.

Police did not find any indication the father was at the mobile home recently. They said the woman who called 911 is the father's current girlfriend.

The twins were taken to Hurley Medical Center to be checked. They were found to both be physically OK. Green said the babies were left on the porch for only a few minutes, and it was not raining at the time.

Child Protective Services were called and the infants were returned to their mother.

Green said the father's girlfriend will be charged with giving false information. She also had outstanding warrants, Green said.

The report has been turned over to the prosecutor's office and the mother may still be charged, Green said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.