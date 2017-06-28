Study: Blight removal had "massive" impact on drop in crime

A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >
A Florida man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine.More >
A woman called 911 reporting two infants in their car seats were abandoned on her front porch.More >
An 80-year-old New Hampshire woman fought off a rabid bobcat with the help of her two dogs and her gardening sickle.More >
A person of interest in the Danielle Stislicki missing persons case has been arrested in connection with the previously unsolved attempted rape of a woman in Livonia, Michigan.More >
Here is a list of the Fourth of July fireworks for Mid-Michigan.More >
Authorities are continuing to investigate after a man was found dead inside his home.More >
Police said 16-year-old Michael Dennis died from a fatal gunshot wound following a bonfire at his home.More >
Officials are investigating the deaths of two people who were found in a room with a broken air conditioning unit on Friday as being heat-related.More >
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >
