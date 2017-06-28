MI celebrating all that is craft beer

Grab a mug and raise a toast to July being designated Michigan Craft Beer Month.

The Michigan Brewers Guild created the designation after holding its first festival in July 1998.

This year’s Michigan Summer Beer Festival will take place July 21st and 22nd at Riverside Park in Ypsilanti’s Historic Depot Towns.

If you can’t make it, don’t worry, other festivals include:

Saturday, September 9th — UP Fall Beer Festival, Marquette

Friday, October 27th and Saturday, October 28th — Detroit Fall Beer Festival, Eastern Market

The Michigan Brewers Guild represents more than 220 member breweries, microbreweries, and brewpubs through the state.

Michigan ranks sixth in the nation for the overall number of breweries, microbreweries, and brewpubs.

