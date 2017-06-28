$2,500 reward offered for information leading to arrest in Flint - WNEM TV 5

$2,500 reward offered for information leading to arrest in Flint homicide

Posted: Updated:
Dequan Johnson (Source: Crime Stoppers) Dequan Johnson (Source: Crime Stoppers)
(Source: Crime Stoppers) (Source: Crime Stoppers)
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a Flint homicide.

Dequan Johnson, 17, was riding a bicycle southbound on Burgess Street near Sonny Avenue on May 9 when a passenger exited a vehicle and shot and killed him, Crime Stoppers said.

It happened about 2:25 p.m.

Crime Stoppers have released a photo of the vehicle.

If you have any information on the vehicle or the homicide, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.