$2,500 reward offered for information leading to arrest in Flint homicide

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a Flint homicide.

Dequan Johnson, 17, was riding a bicycle southbound on Burgess Street near Sonny Avenue on May 9 when a passenger exited a vehicle and shot and killed him, Crime Stoppers said.

It happened about 2:25 p.m.

Crime Stoppers have released a photo of the vehicle.

If you have any information on the vehicle or the homicide, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

