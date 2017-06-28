Grant to address racism in Flint

Institutional and systemic racism are going to be addressed as chronic problems in several cities, including Flint.

More than $4 million is being awarded to the cities to uncover problems and find solutions.

"Racism is a big factor all over the world, especially here in Flint," said Jerome Milton, Flint resident.

When it comes to the effects of racism in the community, Patty Duffy said everyone has something to learn.

"People like me don't even realize that we do things that are hurtful and we need to be made aware of that so that we can all work together and go forward," Duffy said. Duffy is an educator at Mott Community College in Flint.

It is a lesson the W.K. Kellogg Foundation is hoping to teach across Michigan. That's why they are giving more than $4 million to four different cities across the state.

"It's something that could really help Flint," Duffy said.

The foundation said the goal is to promote TRHT, which stands for truth, racial healing and transformation.

Duffy said she doesn't believe money alone can solve the issue, but it can help bring about change.

"We need help for those communities and money can help those communities as well. It needs to be an effort with the government and communities working together," Duffy said.

As for Milton, he said he is not sure if racism will ever be eradicated entirely, but he believes the people of Flint deserve better.

"They don't need promises, they need action," Milton said.

Ten grants were given to 14 cities across the U.S. including Flint, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo and Lansing.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.