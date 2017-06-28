Pistons trade Hilliard to Rockets

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. ­– The Detroit Pistons have traded guard/forward Darrun Hilliard to the Houston Rockets in exchange for cash considerations, as announced today by General Manager Jeff Bower.

Hilliard appeared in a career-high 39 games (one start) last season with averages of 3.3 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 9.8 minutes. Drafted by the Pistons with the 38th overall selection in the 2015 NBA Draft, Hilliard owns career NBA averages of 3.6 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 10.1 minutes in 77 games (three starts).

