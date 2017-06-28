Spirit select Necas, Bappert in CHL Import Draft

SAGINAW, Mich. – On Wednesday, the Saginaw Spirit continued to take strides in completing the roster for the 2017-18 season by picking twice in the Canadian Hockey League’s Import Draft.

With their first pick, 10th overall, the Saginaw Spirit selected Martin Necas (nee-cash) from HC Kometa Brno (Bruno). Necas recorded 15 points in 41 games in the Czech Pro League and 19 points while representing the Czech Republic in International play (Under-18 Ivan Hlinka and U-20 World Junior Tournament). Necas was selected in the first round, 12thoverall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Necas, 18, was teammates with Filip Hronek during last season’s Under-20 World Junior Championship with the Czech Republic. The 6’1, 179-pound center was the captain of the Under-18 Czech Republic Ivan Hlinka Tournament team, where he had six points in four games.

With the selection of Necas, the Spirit now has four rostered players that have been drafted into the National Hockey League. Brady Gilmour (Detroit, ’17), Keaton Middleton (Toronto, ’16), Evan Cormier (New Jersey, ’16) being the others.

With the 70th overall pick in the CHL Import Draft, the Saginaw Spirit selected Tom-Eric (Tom) Bappert from Menden, Germany. The 6’1, 179-pound Defenseman played the 2016-17 season for Kolner EC Under-19 in Germany and Internationally at the Under-18 level with Germany.

Bappert, 18, was the captain of the German Under-18 team during the 2017 World Junior Championship and was the captain of EC Salzburg Under-18 team during the 2015-16 season.

Both Necas and Bappert will join the Spirit for Training Camp beginning on Monday, August 28th at The Dow Event Center.

