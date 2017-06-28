Snyder OKs unattended vehicle, electronic registration bills - WNEM TV 5

Snyder OKs unattended vehicle, electronic registration bills

LANSING, MI (AP) -

Drivers will be able to leave their vehicles running unattended on private property under legislation signed by Gov. Rick Snyder.

The law enacted Wednesday leaves intact a prohibition against running a vehicle unattended on a highway. The measure was introduced after a Detroit-area man was ticketed $128 for leaving his vehicle unattended in a driveway during the winter.

Snyder also signed legislation allowing motorists to show proof of their auto registration to a police officer electronically. It is similar to a 2015 law that lets those pulled over to show proof of their auto insurance on a phone or other mobile device instead of a hard copy.

