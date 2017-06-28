Rain & storms return

The day started with so much promise. Sunshine greeted us regionwide on Wednesday morning, but was quickly overshadowed by thickening clouds during the afternoon. Those clouds have already brought some spotty wet weather back into the picture, but things are going to take a more active turn over the next few days.

River Levels

As of Wednesday evening, all major rivers in Mid-Michigan sit below flood stage.

Tonight

Rain is certainly not something any of us want to hear about following last weekend's historic flooding, but it is unfortunately something we're going to need to face down tonight. An area of low pressure over Minnesota and a warm front leading ahead of it are sparking off rain and thunderstorms all the way from Michigan to Iowa this evening, and are on a path to swing our way overnight.

Nuisance evening rain will give way to scattered thunderstorms after 8:00 - 9:00 PM, some of which will likely be accompanied by heavy downpours and gusty winds. These storms will continue to be a factor overnight, but in an intermittent fashion rather than a constant, steady rain. Folks in low-lying or poor drainage areas should remain alert tonight, but significant widespread flooding is not expected to return due to the overnight storms.

With the warm front passing through, temperatures will see little in the way of a drop. Lows will hit the mid 60s for most of us, and will actually begin to rise after 1:00 AM. It will be a bit breezy with south winds at 10-20 mph.

Thursday

Scattered thunderstorms will present an occasional hazard to commuters on Thursday morning, lingering as far out as about lunchtime. Even though significant flooding is not expected to reoccur, we could still see some ponding on area roads. Storms will taper off for the most part on Thursday afternoon, but they won't be gone entirely.

With the warm front having passed through, we'll experience quite a change in the air mass to start the second half of the work week. Both temperatures and humidity will see a noticeable increase, with highs set to top the low 80s across much of Mid-Michigan. Dew points will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s, putting us back into the uncomfortable range.

By that same token, the increase heat and humidity will leave us open to the possibility of more hit-or-miss thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon and evening. Don't cancel your plans to head out, but keep an eye to the sky!

Stay ahead of the storms with the First Warn 5 Interactive Radar!

Friday

The final day of the work week will present us with a sizable hurdle as we get ready to jump in the holiday weekend. A second area of low pressure will lift our of the central Plains, taking a more direct path across lower Michigan on Friday afternoon.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to another round of thunderstorms in the afternoon as this system moves in. While heavy downpours will be a concern with these storms, we also run the risk of encountering some severe weather. Damaging winds and small hail will be the primary concerns, but there are some indications that conditions may be favorable for isolated tornadoes. Be sure to check back with us for updates over the next few days!

Highs on Friday will remain around average in the low 80s along with a high degree of humidity.

The Holiday Weekend

