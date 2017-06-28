WantedWednesday: Police seek help finding Timothy Sanders

Have you seen Timothy Sanders?

The Midland Police Department is seeking help tracking him down.

Sanders is 5'10 and about 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted for a misdemeanor larceny out of the 75th district court, as well as a failure to appear warrant for child support in Midland County, police said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call Midland police at 989-839-4713.

