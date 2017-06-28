WARNING: Graphic video shows man in 'senseless' attack

Flint police are seeking the public's help to identify the people involved in a video of an attack on an older man.

The video shows a younger man walk up to the older man and start hitting him. The older man walks away and as the attacker continues to hit him.

"This attack is extremely senseless," Flint Police Public Information Officer Tyrone Booth said.

The attack happened in Flint and continued until the man fell down.

The video can be seen here. Warning: The content is graphic.

If you have any information on the suspect in the video or the incident you should contact the Flint Police Department.

