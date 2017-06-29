Dangerous swimming conditions expected for Huron County

Weather officials are warning Mid-Michigan about dangerous swimming conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazards Statement for Huron County, which is in effect through Thursday evening.

High wave action and dangerous swimming conditions are expected on beaches from Caseville to Harbor Beach, including Caseville, Sand Point, Point Crescent State Park and Port Austin.

The NWS said strong southwest winds will allow large waves to build over the Saginaw Bay and the waters north of Huron County.

Children should not be allowed to enter the water unsupervised and without a certified flotation device.

Swimmers are also told to pay attention to flags and signs posted near beach access points and lifeguard stations.

“High waves alone can make swimming difficult on days such as this. Incoming waves in rapid succession can tire a swimmer quickly,” The NWS said.

