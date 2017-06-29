'KKK' spray painted on Burton home - WNEM TV 5

'KKK' spray painted on Burton home

BURTON, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating the vandalism of a Mid-Michigan home as a possible hate crime. 

Investigators said during the overnight hours of Monday, June 26 into Tuesday morning, someone spray painted "KKK" along with profanity on the home in southeast Burton.

A black couple and their family live in the home, but they did not want to go on camera. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Burton Police Department at 810-742-2542.

