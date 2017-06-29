MAP: New STARS bus routes to begin mid-August - WNEM TV 5

MAP: New STARS bus routes to begin mid-August

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The city bus system in Saginaw is on track to begin its new routes in mid-August. 

STARS will run buses on a one-hour cycle instead of a 40-minute cycle. It will also allow customers to transfer between routes. 

To see a map of the new route system, click here

