Crews battle fire at Farm Bureau Insurance office

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BURTON, MI (WNEM) -

Crews battled a fire overnight at a local business. 

The flames broke out about 1 a.m. Thursday on the 3300 block of Center Road in Burton. 

Officials said no one was inside the Farm Bureau Insurance office when it caught fire. 

The blaze was contained to the attic, but the rest of the building was damaged by smoke and water. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

