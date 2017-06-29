Federal officials to conduct assessment of flood damage

Gov. Rick Snyder says federal officials will conduct an assessment with local entities to look at damages and response costs after recent flooding in mid-Michigan.

Synder said in a Wednesday statement that the Federal Emergency Management Agency granted the state's request, which is another step toward asking for federal assistance.

Four mid-Michigan counties have been declared states of emergency to ensure they're eligible for state and federal relief funds. They are Isabella, Midland, Bay and Gladwin counties.

Severe weather lead to widespread damage and flooding last week. County officials say some roads were left impassable and there has been damage to public infrastructure and private property.

Early estimates show 2,000 homes were damaged.

If you live in Bay County and think you need disaster relief, you're being asked to fill out a flood damage questionnaire.

If you have flooding in Midland County, click here to learn how to report it.

