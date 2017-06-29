Best amusement parks and water parks in the U.S. - WNEM TV 5

Best amusement parks and water parks in the U.S.

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Orlando, Florida (Source: TripAdvisor) Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Orlando, Florida (Source: TripAdvisor)
Thirteen percent of families are planning to enjoy an amusement or water park this summer. 

Travel site TripAdvisor announced this week the winners of its Travelers’ Choice® awards for Amusement Parks and Water Parks.

Winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for amusement parks and water parks worldwide. The data was gathered over a 12-month period. 

For the third year in a row, Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando is the World #1 for Amusement Parks. The park comprises eight individually themed islands. Siam Park, a Thai-themed aquatic paradise, tops the Water Parks list for the fourth consecutive year.

The Travelers’ Choice awards for Amusement Parks and Water Parks include:

Top 5 Amusement Parks in the U.S.:

  1. Universal's Islands of Adventure – Orlando, Florida
  2. Discovery Cove – Orlando, Florida
  3. Magic Kingdom – Orlando, Florida
  4. Universal Studios Hollywood – Los Angeles, California
  5. Universal Studios Florida – Orlando, Florida

Top 10 Water Parks in the U.S.:

  1. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – Orlando, Florida
  2. Aquatica Orlando – Orlando, Florida
  3. Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park – Orlando, Florida
  4. Holiday World & Splashin' Safari – Santa Claus, Indiana
  5. Water Country USA – Williamsburg, Virginia

