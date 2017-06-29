Michigan couple welcomes third set of twins

They say the harder you fall, the higher you bounce back.

After dealing with infertility for years, Amanda and Tim Van Horssen of Zeeland, Michigan turned to in vitro fertilization. Now, apparently, they can’t stop having twins.

The happy couple’s third set, Ella and Emma, arrived three weeks ago.

"It's always an adventure," they said.

The adventure wasn’t always joyful, though.

At just 34 weeks with their first pregnancy, it was discovered one of the babies no longer had a heartbeat.

Amanda was induced and their oldest, Addison, was born. Unfortunately, her twin brother did not survive.

Despite the heartbreak, the couple persevered.

In 2013, Amanda gave birth to their second set of twins, Alexis and Aiden.

"That means we had three in diapers, and that accounts to about 25 to 30 diapers a day," Amanda said.

A year later, the couple conceived on their own – despite doctors giving them only a 10 percent chance of success.

Amanda gave birth to Emmett.

The family continues to grow. Now, there’s Ella and Emma.

"It's more common than you'd think," said Dr. David Colombo, director of obstetrics at Spectrum Health. "Twins are more common now than they were in the past. Back in 1990 or 1980, it was about two percent of pregnancies."

Doctors said about three percent of all pregnancies end up as twins.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.