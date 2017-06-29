Man stabbed in the neck with knife

Authorities are investigating a stabbing that left one man in critical condition.

It happened at 702 Father Duckette in the city of Flint.

Investigators said a man was taken to Hurley Medical Center in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck with a knife.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or Det. Kalakay at 810-237-6963.

