Man stabbed in the neck with knife

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating a stabbing that left one man in critical condition. 

It happened at 702 Father Duckette in the city of Flint.

Investigators said a man was taken to Hurley Medical Center in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck with a knife. 

The name of the victim has not been released. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or Det. Kalakay at 810-237-6963. 

